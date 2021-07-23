Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $146,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,570,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86.

