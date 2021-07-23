Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $165,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 332.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 133.58%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

