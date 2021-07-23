Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 1,027,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08.

