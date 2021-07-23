AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of AMN traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

