Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 305,864 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,864 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $102,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.