Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174,686 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.