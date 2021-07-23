Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 198,991 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,991 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ball worth $107,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

