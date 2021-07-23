Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 568,417 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,417 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $82,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.