Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $651.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the lowest is $649.32 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,546 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

