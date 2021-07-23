Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,554. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

