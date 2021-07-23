Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 151,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.