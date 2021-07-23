Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

FE stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.