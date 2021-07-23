Analysts Issue Forecasts for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James River Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

JRVR opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.