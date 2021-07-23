Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2021 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's exposure to the more stable cash flows from the logistics segment diversifies earnings stream, provides steady revenues and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. However, the coronavirus-induced economic disruption and the associated demand destruction for refined products is set to hurt earnings and cash flows of the refiner. As it is, the downstream operator’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization ratio is a cause of concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

7/20/2021 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2021 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 40.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

