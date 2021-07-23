Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $18.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 600,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,290. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.