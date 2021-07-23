Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Price Target at C$10.88

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BB opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.38. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1686444 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

