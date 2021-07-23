Analysts Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $2.88

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

