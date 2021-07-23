Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $19.98

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.