Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $20.63

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

