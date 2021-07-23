Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT at $10.13

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 223,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $20,578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

