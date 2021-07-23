Analyzing RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RealNetworks and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

RealNetworks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Compass has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.48%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Compass.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $68.06 million 1.29 -$4.85 million N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 1.45 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -11.78% -13.59% -4.61% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass beats RealNetworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

