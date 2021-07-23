Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 8.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 59,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,231,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

