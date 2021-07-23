Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

ANGN opened at $11.04 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $17,001,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $15,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.