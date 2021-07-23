Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $77.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.