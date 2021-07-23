Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Reduced by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 8.3% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $221,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Anthem by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Anthem by 536.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,698,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 95,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $384.43. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

