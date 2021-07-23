Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.30 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

