Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $465.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

