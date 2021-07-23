Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.96

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 3249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $163,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $94,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.