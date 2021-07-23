Appaloosa LP Invests $27.34 Million in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,644,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,339,000. Appaloosa LP owned 0.21% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 351,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,494. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

