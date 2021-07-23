Appaloosa LP Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $34,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $16,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCICU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.