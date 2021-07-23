Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $137,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

