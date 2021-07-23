APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 2% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and $305,529.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,447,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

