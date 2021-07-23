AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $54,028,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

