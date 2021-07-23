AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 170,586 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170,586 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

