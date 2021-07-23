AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 85,336 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,336 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

