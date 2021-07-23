AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 899,201 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 899,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exelixis worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

