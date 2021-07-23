Arcblock (ABT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00862603 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.