Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Arcosa worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

