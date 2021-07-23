Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

ARD opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.