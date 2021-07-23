Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

