Arepacoin (AREPA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $90,278.47 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,170,181 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

