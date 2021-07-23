Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.