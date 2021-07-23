Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARDS opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

