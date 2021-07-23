Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AHH stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

