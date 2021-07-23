ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 81,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.