Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arrow Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.41%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 31.72% 13.93% 1.23% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.78 $40.83 million $2.64 13.33 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.