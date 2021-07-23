Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $27.32 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 683.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,652.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

