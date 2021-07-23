Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 288,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

