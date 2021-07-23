Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453,911 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.