Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.59 Million Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Entravision Communications worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

